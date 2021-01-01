Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725,022.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Marshall Lake property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as East West Resource Corporation and changed its name to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

