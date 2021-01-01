Ragnarok (RAGNA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,752.49 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00128783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00180959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00560835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00083195 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.