RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) versus Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) Financial Comparison

Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Enterra alerts:

Enterra has a beta of 10.18, indicating that its share price is 918% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enterra and RADA Electronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries $44.33 million 9.54 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -195.00

Enterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RADA Electronic Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enterra and RADA Electronic Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterra 0 0 0 0 N/A RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Enterra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Enterra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enterra and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterra N/A N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries -0.18% 0.02% 0.01%

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Enterra on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterra Company Profile

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.