Qwertycoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $867,228.65 and $268,936.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

