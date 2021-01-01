Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.31

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $225.44 million and $278.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00007867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,039,880 coins and its circulating supply is 97,520,460 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

