QIAGEN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 620 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 567% compared to the typical volume of 93 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,761.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

