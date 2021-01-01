QChi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,887.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One QChi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,887.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00556089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00166807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00301057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049358 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

