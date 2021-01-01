Qannas Investments (LON:QIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Qannas Investments Ltd (LON:QIL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.63. Qannas Investments shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of £371,941.25 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

