Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Reduced by KeyCorp

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

CLR stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $15,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 794,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.