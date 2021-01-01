Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 496,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,033,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,569 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

