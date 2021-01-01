(PVAHQ) (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(PVAHQ) (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. (PVAHQ) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

(PVAHQ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ)

Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the onshore exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its operations consist primarily of drilling unconventional horizontal development wells, and operating its producing wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field or the Eagle Ford, in South Texas.

