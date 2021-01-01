Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $233.00 by Analysts at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by Truist from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.40.

NYSE:PSA opened at $230.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.67. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

