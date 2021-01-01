Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $233.00 by Analysts at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by Truist from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.40.
NYSE:PSA opened at $230.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.67. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
