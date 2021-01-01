PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $349,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,990 shares of company stock valued at $53,452,986. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,963,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 397,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 506,302 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

