Proton Token Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last Week (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $264,610.40 and $263,074.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00300209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.03 or 0.01972943 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

