Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.00. Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 233,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.42 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

