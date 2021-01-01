ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.66% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

