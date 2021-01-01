PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of PROS worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRO stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

