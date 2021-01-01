Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,115,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $479,160.00.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.86.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

