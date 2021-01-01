Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Professional in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Professional in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Professional has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Professional will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 270.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 88.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 232.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

