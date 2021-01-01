Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.61. Approximately 903,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,663,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

