Primas Market Cap Hits $663,901.27 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $663,901.27 and approximately $1.48 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00433464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

