PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of PPD opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PPD by 40.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PPD by 112.2% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter worth $719,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPD by 161.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

