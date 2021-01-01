Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

