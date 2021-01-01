PopularCoin (POP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 201.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 812.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $813,876.41 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00430895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,224.87 or 0.99851974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019884 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,138,147,294 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

