Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Popular by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Popular by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

