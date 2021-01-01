Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $95.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 2,032.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.