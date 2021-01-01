Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

PII traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 444,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

