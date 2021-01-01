POA Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, POA has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $202,164.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,070,881 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

