PlayFuel Achieves Market Cap of $20.39 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00299641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.01984292 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

