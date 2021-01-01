PlayChip (PLA) One Day Volume Tops $25.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. PlayChip has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $25.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00301576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01972684 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

