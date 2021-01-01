PlatonCoin Reaches Market Cap of $12.20 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One PlatonCoin token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. In the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $130,133.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00562383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00169833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301840 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00050055 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,133,771 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

