Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Up 1.6%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.