Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) Shares Up 12.7%

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) shot up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). 3,679,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 1,172,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.03. The company has a market cap of £7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83.

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

