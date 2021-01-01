PiplCoin (PIPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $92.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $152,026.57 and $92.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00555307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00167291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049293 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

