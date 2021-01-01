Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.89

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and traded as low as $28.12. Pinnacle Bancshares shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 1,223 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57.

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company offers savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans, which include real estate loans secured by farmland; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans.

