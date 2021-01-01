Pinkcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,757.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,757.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00346207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.01337687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002009 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,200,283 coins and its circulating supply is 423,939,847 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.