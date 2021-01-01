Pinkcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,757.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,757.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027023 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00346207 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00038689 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.01337687 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002009 BTC.
- InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Pinkcoin
Pinkcoin Coin Trading
Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
