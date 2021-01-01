Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 481,573 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 131,517 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

PPC stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

