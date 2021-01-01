Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 7.4%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 5,860,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,412,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Phunware alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.