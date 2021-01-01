Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a total market capitalization of $47,827.69 and approximately $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,271.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $737.23 or 0.02518570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00434818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.01187535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.47 or 0.00561885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00224460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 37,550,576,531 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

