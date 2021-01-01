Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $11.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 17,273,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $12,811,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 208,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

