Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $2.81. Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,095,664 shares.

The company has a market cap of £4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.08.

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

