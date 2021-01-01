Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.21. Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 65,095 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

