Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0199 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $121,090.82 and $7,960.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002580 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,083,007 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

