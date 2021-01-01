PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PDLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,866,600 shares of company stock worth $12,635,204 and have sold 1,129,261 shares worth $2,891,728. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 31.1% during the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,226,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $1,979,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 68.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 524,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $624,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.