PayPie (PPP) Trading 164.7% Higher This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 164.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $37.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00039200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00296968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.06 or 0.02035816 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PPP is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

