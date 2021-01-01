PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.56.

PYPL opened at $234.20 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $244.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,914 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

