Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $81.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Paychex stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Paychex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

