PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $5,143.12 and $6.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00490235 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000212 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 170.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

