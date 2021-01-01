PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $63.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $4,815,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

