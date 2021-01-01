Panacea Acquisition (NYSE:PANA) Shares Up 4.9%

Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.05. 837,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 913% from the average session volume of 82,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Panacea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

